Curan, Robert "Bob" James

June 25, 1958 - August 24, 2020 Robert "Bob" James Curan, 62, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Mooresville, surrounded by love and family. He was born June 25, 1958, in Washington, D.C. He was the third youngest of four children from parents, John and Margaret Kain Curan. Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jacqueline M. Curan. Their beautiful marriage was blessed with two children, Kristen and Megan Curan; as well as two grandchildren, Ava and Addison Bowers. He is survived be his siblings, Susan Curan, Michael Curan, and Marianne Curan Goen. Bob worked for 26 years, as Regional Vice President of Sales for UST, Inc, until his retirement in 2009. He then pursued his passion of fishing. In 2018, Bob received his Captain's license and fulfilled his life-long dream by starting his own fishing charter service, Fishin' Lake Norman. His business flourished as he shared his love of fishing with people of all ages. Bob was a compassionate, loving and gentle father, husband and friend. He strongly believed in treating others fairly, honestly, and with respect. "My parents raised me to treat others the way you want to be treated: The Golden Rule it's simple." Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. Friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life Saturday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin Cook Funeral Home, 494 E Plaza Dr., Mooresville, NC 28115. Mass will be held Sunday, Sept. 6 from 2 to 3 p.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation North State, www.operationnorthstate.com; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County www.hoic.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.