Dingler Sr., Charles Edward
January 23, 1925 - August 2, 2020 Charles Edward Dingler Sr., 95, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Mooresville, to the late Roy and Lillie Davis Dingler. Mr. Dingler was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Bob, and Gus Dingler. He is survived by his children, Charles Dingler Jr., Joe Dingler (Terry), Marcia Dix (Red), Debbie Jones (Johnnie); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends today, (Wednesday, Aug. 5,) from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Salisbury National Cemetery with Pastor Rick Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

