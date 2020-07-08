Fisher, Kathryn Ann Thompson

May 29, 1961 - July 5, 2020 Kathryn Ann Thompson Fisher, 59, of Mooresville, beloved mother and wife, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home. She was born May 29, 1961, in Rochester, Minn., to Paul and Sarah Thompson (Warren). Daughter of the late, Paul Thompson and survived by mother, Sarah Thompson; husband, Steve Fisher; brother, Richard (Leslie) Thompson; daughter, Alicia Fisher; son, Andrew Fisher; and beloved k-9 companion, Sadie "Tater". Kathy previously taught preschool education at Peninsula Baptist Church of Mooresville. She loved children and took great pride in preparing the children of our community to enter kindergarten. Kathy enjoyed and was talented with arts and crafts. She worked as a floral designer at the Flower Cart in Davidson, in the 80s and early 90s. Kathy loved animals and pets and enjoyed NASCAR racing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. A memorial service will be held after the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lake Norman Humane Society www.lakenormanhumane.org/give-online/. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
