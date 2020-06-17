Fortanbary, Mary Harvey Holshouser

April 19, 1939 - June 15, 2020 Mary Harvey Holshouser Fortanbary, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Cornelius. She was born April 19, 1939, in Union, S.C., the daughter of the late Harvey Clarence Holshouser and Mary Elizabeth Holshouser. Mary was retired from the Duke Power Company's Energy Explorium after 18 years of service where she enjoyed interacting with the community, allowing them to learn about the nuclear plant and Cowan's Ford Dam on Lake Norman. She especially loved it when children came to the Energy Explorium. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. She was active in various church activities such as Logos, Women's Circle, Lent in the Livingroom Bible Studies, Saints Alive and served as an Elder. She was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and would often tell people "her blood ran orange." She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, love of her life and childhood playmate, Edward Richard "Dick" Fortanbary. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Fortanbary Bremer and husband, Emery; Lynn Fortanbary Scott and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Eddy Marie Rich and husband, Cody; Tabor Gregory Scott and wife, Shyanne; great-grandson, Kaiden Scott and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Rich; sister-in-law, Jean Amos Fortanbary; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to these unprecedented times, the family will be having a private graveside service Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m., at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sharon, S.C. The Revs. Dave Rockness, Jason Santos and Craig Marshall will be conducting the services. Cavin-Cook will have a livestream of the service. The service will also be recorded and can be viewed on Cavin-Cook's Obituary site. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or at alz.org/northcarolina. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Fortanbary, Mary Harvey Holshouser
