Gabriel, Janet K.

October 25, 1942 - August 21, 2020 Janet K. Gabriel, 77, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home, in Lenoir City, Tenn. Janet was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and from the University of Tennessee with a Master of Arts degree in English. Janet taught at UT for several years before starting a family. Everyone that met Janet knew immediately what a kind and caring woman she really was. She was compassionate and kind to all and her love touched many people. Janet worked for several years at Central Baptist Church of Bearden, in various capacities, helping children with arts and education. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kerley, who was killed in World War II; and mother, Kathleen Kerley. Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony Gabriel; children, Alicia Gabriel and Mark Gabriel (Wendy); granddaughters, Evelyn and Alexandra; and many lifelong friends. Family received friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today, (Sunday, Sept. 6), at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.