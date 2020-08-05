Gant, Sara Day Pender

January 1, 1932 - August 1, 2020 Sara Day Pender Gant, 88, of Ronda, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, to the late Lester Monroe Pender and Minnie Lee Isenhour Pender. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Pender, Billy Ray Pender. Sara graduated from Elizabeth City High School. Surviving her are her husband, James Gant Jr., that she married June 10, 1950 and they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Sara and Jim have three children, James "Jimmy" Gant III, Linda Gant Gibson, and Charles "Dale" Gant; 44 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and stepgrandchildren; and brothers, Joe Pender, Jerry Pender. Sara was the definition of a homemaker, wife, and grandmother. She was a virtuous Godly woman, who allowed the love of God to flow from her to everyone. She was a native of Davidson, but has resided in Wilkes County for the past 15 years. She was a member of Wilkes Faith Church in Ronda. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Wilkes Faith Church. Burial in Mimosa Cemetery in Davidson will follow the service. Sara will lie-in-state from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the church, prior to the service. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.