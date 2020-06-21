May 18, 1943 - June 19, 2020 Zaiga Malda Rosenthals Hollenbeck, 77, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville. She was born May 18, 1943, in Europe to the late Andrew and Alvine Rosenthals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Allen Hollenbeck; sister, Larisa Cooke; and grandchildren, Nicholas Slonin and Kristen Slonin. Zaiga worked as a secretary in financial services before her retirement. She is survived by her children, Scott Hollenbeck (Lori), Tracy Richert (David) and Wendy Hendrickson (Ed); grandchildren, Alex Richert, Bethany and Luke Hollenbeck, Alyssa Hendrickson (Chad Miller), Samantha Delgaudio (Chris), Eddie Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Jamero Newton and Olivia Miller. A memorial service will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Hollenbeck, Zaiga Malda Rosenthals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.