Hulings, Brenna

December 17, 1955 - September 4, 2020 Brenna Hulings, 64, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Pineville, W.Va., to the late Algie and Lillian Hess Adams. On July 9, 1994, she married the love of her life, Bruce Hulings in Eldred, Pa. Brenna was a 1974 graduate of Bradford Area High School. She worked for Walmart, as an Assistant Manager, for 20 years. She enjoyed her career and made it a point to have a personal relationship with her associates, many of whom thought of her as a mentor. Brenna was also a breast cancer survivor. She was involved with the American Cancer Society and was recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award from them. She also loved to read, dogs in general, but especially her two beloved dogs, Magnolia and Cooper. She enjoyed shopping for purses and jewelry and traveling to the beach, especially, St. Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Bruce Hulings; daughters, Tammy Stoddard and Kristy Bishop; grandchildren, Cody Stoddard (Stephanie), Chloe Fain, Jaedon Fain and Kade Pearson; great-grandchild, Jett Michael Stoddard; sisters, Peggy Blackwood (Mike), Lynn Delaney; brother, David Hulings (Joyce); nephew, Robert Michael Blackwood; and "adopted mother", Betty Elder. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Heritage House, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Lake Norman Humane Society, 2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com