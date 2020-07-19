Kennerly, Margaret Hoffner

Surrounded by loved ones, Margaret Hoffner Kennerly, wife, mother, business woman, grandmother, great-grandmother, dear lady, and child of God, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home in Mooresville. Born Feb. 19, 1913, Margaret was one of 11 children born to Martin Luther Hoffner and Sophia Victoria Cline Hoffner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack Kennerly; daughter, Sharon Kennerly Haywood; grandson, Morris Haywood; sisters, Blanche Hoffner Lentz, Pauline Hoffner McBryde, Ruth Hoffner Connelly and Thelma Kennerly; and brothers, Ivey Lee Hoffner, Carl Luther Hoffner, Leonard Hoffner and Bill Hoffner. She is survived by her brother, Glen Hoffner of Bear Poplar; sister, Naomi Hoffner Kepley (Brice Kepley) of Yorktown, Va.; daughter, Joretta Kennerly Klepfer (Bob Klepfer) of Greensboro; grandson, Bob Klepfer III of Charlottesville, Va.; granddaughter, Lauren Haywood of Mooresville; great-granddaughters, Gabriella Haywood and Sophia Haywood of Mooresville; great-grandson, Mathew Haywood of Raleigh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville, who were like family to her. Margaret lived nearly her entire life with a profound hearing loss and yet managed to have a successful career as a hairdresser and owner/operator of Margaret's Beauty Shop for almost 50 years, raised two beautiful daughters and at age 65, became an artist. She sold several paintings from the walls of the beauty shop and gave away many to family members. She often said" I never had a day that I dreaded going to work." She collected antiques with which she furnished her house. She was a woman of diverse talent. She played basketball in high school. Even after graduation and marriage, she played on a basketball team in the Mooresville Municipal League. Margaret was independent and at times could be a bit feisty. Once she was stopped by a police officer for speeding. The officer asked her several questions and then asked what color her hair was. She fired back, "Do you want to know what color it is today or what color it will be next week?" She loved life and both as a child and as an adult could be quite mischievous. She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville. Margaret was an ageless artist, and a loving and lovely lady. Her positive spirit and good humor helped keep her young at heart. Chronologically 107 years of age, she was as young as the flowers that bloom in the spring. Over the past several weeks, Margaret's comfort has been greatly enhanced by the loving care provided by Lauren Haywood, Dee Ann Parker and Gerri Holland. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery will follow immediately after the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mooresville; Carolina Raptor Center; or to the charity of the donor's choice. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
