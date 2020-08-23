 Skip to main content
March 8, 1929 - August 11, 2020 On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Shirley Krohn, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend left us to celebrate with the Lord at the age of 91. Shirley was born March 8, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wis. She was married just shy of 50 years, to Roland Krohn. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, John; husband, Roland; and sister, Yvonne. She is survived by her son, Kurt; daughters-in-law, Tina Krohn and Ruthann Krohn Malchisky and Ruthann's husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Jessica Haight and husband, David, Danny Krohn and wife, Amanda, and Grace Krohn; great-grandchildren; Abbey and Logan Haight; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley had a passion for the Lord. She was involved with numerous bible studies with Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius and Trinity Church in Mooresville. She was a speaker for years with the Christian Women's Club and traveled the state giving her testimony. She also loved the lake which she passed onto both her boys. Shirley was an avid music lover and she played the piano up to her 90s. She loved to knit and was an accomplished seamstress. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. Her loving and soulful advice will be missed. The family plans a private celebration of her life with immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Gordon Hospice 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

