Lambert, Timothy George

May 29, 1967 - August 2, 2020 Timothy George Lambert, 53, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born May 29, 1967, in Statesville, to Clarence and Glenda Martin Lambert. He worked for EF Belk & Son for 32 years as an electrician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Connie Brackett Lambert; children, Bryan Lambert (Tiffany), Tyler Lambert (Amber), Kelsey Lambert; grandchildren, Emily, Tinley, Titus Lambert, Jurnei Sawyers, Kyleigh, and Koen Lambert. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Brackett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, in Cornelius. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, Aug. 5), from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home of Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
