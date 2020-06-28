Lawson, Evan Frederick

December 22, 1941 - June 26, 2020 Evan Frederick Lawson, 78, of Mooresville, passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in St. Albans Queens, N.Y., to the late Louis and Evelyn (Frye) Lawson. He graduated from Farmingdale Agriculture and Technology College with an associate's degree. After graduation, he applied and served as a New York State Trooper from 1962 to 1982, in the upstate area of Herkimer County, and the surrounding area of New York. In 1963, he married the love of his life, Linda Clark. During this time, he was an active member of the East Herkimer Snowmobiling Club as well as the Mason's. In 1983, he began his 2nd career at Herkimer County Trust, holding the positions of Security officer, Loan officer, and an assistant manager; he stayed with the bank for 20 years, retiring in 2003. During this time, he continued his public service by becoming a volunteer fireman for the East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department; as well as a Legislature for the Herkimer County Legislature, from 1997 to 2003. He worked for the Herkimer County Sheriff's office in the capacity of Judge over the inmates. He retired and moved to Mooresville, in 2004. Here he continued his public service by becoming a board member of the HOA in The Woodlands, as well as a board member for Energy United Foundation Board for six years (2009 to 2015). It is during this time he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and in the serving manner that he lived his entire life, he volunteered to test drug protocols to cure Alzheimer's. It was also during this time that he volunteered to be a member on the Honor Flight escorting a U.S. Veteran to Washington, D.C. He was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, and the New York Yankees. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Linda; children, Kelly Hartmann, Brian Lawson (Cindy), Heather Lawson (Jeff), Kevin Lawson, and Rachel Lawson; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Joshua (Niki, Aubree, Carson), Sarah (Gabe, Andrew), Troy (Bailey), Brian (Arianna, Sophia and Jace), Gavin, Brooke, and Alice; sister-in-law, Bonnie Torre; and niece and nephew, Kim and Drew. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 2, from 6 to 7 p.m., with a service following at 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
