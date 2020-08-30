Long Jr., Finlay Elijah

March 26, 1936 - August 27, 2020 Finlay E. Long Jr. passed peacefully from his earthly journey into eternal life, while at his home in Birmingham, Ala., surrounded by loving family and devoted friends. Finlay was born in Winston-Salem, and he was the only son of Finlay E. Long Sr. and Martha Dalton Long, and younger brother, to Sara Long. He was an avid and talented golfer, and took pride in winning the Forsyth County Junior Golf Championship while still a student at R.J. Reynolds High School (although he later confided he would have preferred that the local news coverage not have referred to him as "the diminutive Finlay Long.") He attended UNC Chapel Hill, and served three years in the U.S. Army before returning to settle in Winston-Salem. Finlay was President and owner of Modern Oil Company, which became Wachovia Oil Company after mergers with firms owned by two of his friends an arrangement that strengthened both the companies and their friendships. Fin met Jo Ann Burge in 1951, when both were 15-year-old students at R.J. Reynolds High School. After dating off and on, and ultimately realizing they both had found the love of their lives, they married in 1961. Theirs was a match made in heaven, and they enjoyed 59 years as loving life partners, becoming devoted parents to Ann, Finlay III, and Beth. Fin continued to enjoy playing golf with a large group of friends, and served on the Board of his golf club, but as his children grew older, he committed much of his time outside the office to raising them, coaching them, and providing fun times for family and friends at Lake Norman. His family cherishes their memories of him as a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. His easy-going manner and mischievous, dry sense of humor livened up family holidays, reunions, and family trips whether a weekend at the lake, a father-son fishing trip on Ocracoke, or an adventure overseas. When he retired, Fin and Jo Ann moved to live full-time at Lake Norman for 11 years, before relocating and settling in Birmingham, Ala. He enjoyed having more time for traveling, supporting and cheering for his grandchildren in their sports activities, and cooking a talent he began nurturing later in life, to the delight of Jo Ann and his family. In fact, after enjoying one of his Dad's meals, Finlay III once asked Jo Ann, "Why didn't we eat like this when I was a kid?" Finlay and Jo Ann's relationship was a beautiful testimony to their faith. They were members of churches in Winston-Salem, at Lake Norman, and in Birmingham. Fin's faith gave him strength when he faced and overcame leukemia, and during his 9 year battle with corticobasal degeneration, a rare and incurable brain disease. He showed grace and inner strength in facing his progressive illness; when asked if he ever wondered "Why me?" he replied that when he considered his blessed and happy life, a better question was "Why not me?" He is survived by his sister, Sara Long Spencer; wife, Jo Ann Long; daughter Ann Long Campbell and her husband, John Campbell, and their children, Rachel and Michael Whitmeyer and Ben Campbell; son, Finlay E. Long III and his wife, Kristin Rosenkampff Long, and their children, Finlay IV, Gracie, Scottie, and Davis Long; daughter, Beth Long Gurkin and her husband, Troy Gurkin, and their children, Jake, Bowen and his fiancée, Maranda, and Sadie Gurkin. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for the kindness, dedication and Christian love that Finlay's caregivers provided for so many years. The Long family will always cherish the loving relationships we built with long-term regular caregivers, Russell Lough, Mike Blizzard, Carmen Brown and Bernice Culpepper, as well as so many other dedicated caregivers. We simply couldn't have made this journey without you. An online celebration of his life will be compiled and shared by his family. Family members and friends are invited to send favorite photos, written stories, or short "selfie" videos or audio recordings of themselves sharing special memories of Finlay. Those contributions, or requests to receive a copy of the final compilation, can be sent to associate@123campbell.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to CurePSP, www.psp.org.; Oak Mountain Missions Ministries, www.oakmtnmissions.com.; or Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, www.ompc.org. I Peter 5:10-11: "And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you. To him be the dominion forever and ever. Amen." Southern Heritage Funeral Home www.southernheritagefh.com
