 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McSwain Jr., The Rev. Phate William
0 entries

McSwain Jr., The Rev. Phate William

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

June 11, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Phate William McSwain Jr., 86, of Newton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wendell Baptist Church, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A funeral will also be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Clay- Barnett Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby. Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory 211 W 3rd St., Wendell, NC 27591 www.stricklandfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of The Rev. McSwain, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics