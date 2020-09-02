Mills, Opal Stewart

March 30, 1928 - August 29, 2020 Opal Stewart Mills, 92, of Matthews, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1928, in Mooresville, to the late Andrew and Annie Morrow Stewart. Mrs. Mills was a Marketing Research Analyst for Celenase Corporation and was owner and operator of Kawasaki and John Deere of Charlotte. She was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church in Matthews. She was a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Mills; daughter, Sharon "Sherry" Bradel; sisters, Marguerite Saksa and Merle Treadwell; brothers, Lewis A. Stewart and Harold G. Stewart; and granddaughter, Kaelen Russell. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Russell; brother, Bennett Stewart (Sara); grandchildren, Charles R. Russell, Brandon Hobbs (Heather), Stacey Boyer; and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 4 p.m., with a service following at 4 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Childers officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com