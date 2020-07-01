Morrison, John P.

July 5, 1954 - June 28, 2020 John "Johnny" Phillip Morrison, 65, of Troutman, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1954, in Mooresville, to the late John T. Morrison and Polly Jones Morrison Caskaddon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Tommy Caskaddon; a very special aunt, Modena Morrison, and uncle, Pressley Morrison; paternal grandparents, George and Alice Morrison; maternal grandparents, Elbert and Mary Jones; stepgrandparents, John and Edna Caskaddon; uncles, Buddy, Hoyt, Winston, Thad and Gary Morrison and Thad Jones. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church. He formerly worked at Davidson College and Templon Mills. Johnny was proud of his classic Ford cars. He enjoyed showing them off at classic car shows. Johnny is survived by his sister, Libby Morrison Krug (Ken); nephews, John Krug (Jessica) Daniel Krug (Adrienne); great-niece, Carolina Steele Krug; aunts, Brenda Jones, Mary Ruth Lipe; many cousins, friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Ralph Sparrow officiating. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live stream, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/ In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the N.C. Highway Patrol, 512 N Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27604 or to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
