Morrow, Michael Howard

October 17, 1951 - August 18, 2020
Michael Howard Morrow, 68, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House.
Mike was born to the late George Frank Morrow and Helen Surratt Morrison, Oct. 17, 1951, in Statesville.
After graduating from Mooresville High School Mike, he worked for the Town of Mooresville as a traffic tech for 32 years. He was a faithful member at Abundant Life Church and also loved being able to spend time at Point Blank Range in Mooresville.
Mr. Morrow is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Vickie Willis Morrow. Mike is also survived by his cousins, Richard Craver, who was as close as a brother, and Tina Peach; sisters-in-law, Cola Kennerly (Allen) and Wanda Davis (Robert); and niece and nephews, Jamey Shuemaker, Brad Davis, Kyle Davis, Nicholas Craver, Krystle Craver Johnson and Matthew Peach.
The Morrow family will be receiving friends Friday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. A service, officiated by Pastor David Giles and Pastor Farrell Lemings, will follow at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and burial at Triplett United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Abundant Life Church, 119 Foursquare Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Morrow family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.