Moser, Pauline

January 28, 1926 - August 20, 2020 Pauline "Polly" Bigham Moser, 94, of Mooresville, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. We are immensely grateful for and will sorely miss her devotion to and absolute love for God, her family, and all those around her. Polly was born Jan. 28, 1926, in Waxhaw. She was married to the late Zeb Caudle Moser Sr., married for nearly 52 years. She is survived by her children, Dixie Moser Salem, Zeb Caudle Moser Jr., and George Baxter Moser; grandchildren, Donald Wayne Salem Jr., Melissa Renee Moser, Zeb Caudle Moser III, Sarah Moser Beason, Colt Baxter Moser, and Zachariah Chase Moser; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Sebastian Salem, Emilia Rose Moser, Asher Moser Beason, Sebastien Cruz Barb, and Isla Jeanne Moser; and her siblings, Lucy Bigham Pigg, James Love Bigham, Jack Neal Bigham, and George Edgar Bigham. She was preceded in death by her parents, Baxter Fate Bigham Sr. and Ella Hancock Bigham; and her siblings, Eileen Bigham Brady, Hall Wilson "Bill" Bigham, Connie Bigham Pass, Leonard Hampton "Mac" Bigham, Ellen Eloise Bigham Tetlow, Baxter Fate Bigham Jr., and Judy Bigham Pressley. A private graveside service was held for family, which was serviced by McEwen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Polly's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. McEwen Funeral Home - Monroe
