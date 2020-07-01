Ogburn, The Rev. Lynn

April 20, 1942 - June 23, 2020 The Rev. Richard "Lynn" Ogburn, 78, of Mooresville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Rev. Ogburn was born in Guilford County April 20, 1942, to John Nelson and Jean F. Ogburn, who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Greensboro College and received a Master's degree from Southeastern Baptist Seminary. Lynn completed 43 years serving God in the ministry. He pastored in the United Church of Christ, North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, and Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. In the 1970s he served as associate minister at Central United Methodist Church in Asheboro. He retired in 2007. He has been at home in hospice care since Oct. 2019. He has been lovely and joyfully taken care of by his "Honey", (Kayce) and children, Little Buddy (Christy) and Sugar Boy (Matt). He is survived by his wife of 54 years as of Aug. 6, 2020, Kay Chandler (Kayce) Ogburn; son, Matthew Ogburn (Zayda) of Mooresville; daughter, Christy Matheson (Carey) of Mooresville; grandchildren, Madison and Maya Ogburn, Salem, triplets, Jax, Sawyer, and Creed, and London Matheson all of Mooresville; brother, Jack Ogburn of Asheboro; and three nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 South Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Pugh Funeral Home of Asheboro
