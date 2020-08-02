Ogilvie, Irma Harless

October 19, 1927 - July 27, 2020 Irma Harless Ogilvie, 92, of Statesville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1927, in Durham, to the late Wiley and Katherine Grist Harless. She taught English and Spanish at Wilkes Central High School and was a member of N. Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church and attended Williamson's Chapel UMC. She enjoyed music and loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Ogilvie; siblings, James Harless, Dorothy Harless, Tom Harless, Fred Harless, Mary Sue Harless, Wiley Harless; and children, Mark and Carolyn Ogilvie. She is survived by her children, Angela Hedgepeth (Tommy), Gordon Ogilvie (Marguerite); brother, Max Harless (Cathy); sisters, Carolyn Pettyjohn, Patricia Hoffman (Bill); grandchildren, Forrest Hedgepeth, Betsy Ferguson (Tim), Connor Ogilvie, Katelyn Ogilvie. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, Mooresville, with the Rev. Robert Pettyjohn officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live stream www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC Music Dept. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
