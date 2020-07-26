Osterhoudt, Yvonne Lillian Wells

August 6, 1927 - July 23, 2020 Yvonne Lillian Wells Osterhoudt, 92, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Chazy, N.Y., to the late Leonard and Lillian Perrea Wells. Mrs. Osterhoudt worked at K&W Cafeteria in Cornelius. She loved doing things and buying things for her grandchildren. Whenever anyone needed help, she was there to do whatever she could to ease the stress. One of her biggest joys was her dog, Bailey. She adopted him when he was just a pup and 15 years later, they were inseparable. She is survived by her children, Michael "Tony" Ricci and his wife, Laynette, Holly Ricci, Jimmy Bombard, Lee Bombard and his wife, Kathy, Andrew Bombard, Charlie Bombard; sisters, Hazel Barie, Patricia Rock and husband, Bernard, Cathy Garrand; in-laws, Joyce Wells, Lucille Wells; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Orville Wells, Hubert Wells, Joe Wells; sisters, Betty Leduc and Elricka Varin; brothers-in-law, Alton Garrand and Isidore Barie, and infant son, Russell Ricci. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 28, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Mark E. Harris officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.