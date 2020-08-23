 Skip to main content
Paulson, Troy Lee
June 17, 1964 - August 16, 2020 Troy Lee Paulson, 56, of Davidson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born June 17, 1964, in Minot, N.D., to Janet Dau Sjoberg and the late Marvis Paulson. He grew up in Minnesota, a Viking fan. He enjoyed playing hockey, darts and cornhole. He loved to dance and was the life of the party. He worked hard and was the backbone of the family. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Melchor Paulson; children, Stacie Paulson Senesombath (Lucky), Kayla Paulson Doby (Trevor), Taylor Paulson and Logan Paulson; brothers, Randy Paulson and Steve Paulson; stepbrothers, Mike Sjoberg and Mark Sjoberg; and grandchildren, Avalyn and Tristan Senesombath and Gracie Doby. The family will receive from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 604 Doug Mayes Pl., Charlotte, NC 28262. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

