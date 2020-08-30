Racano III, Carl A.

April 5, 1971 - August 18, 2020 Carl A. Racano III, 49, of Waterbury, Conn., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut. Carl was born April 5, 1971, in Norwalk, Conn., son of Carl A. and Rose M. (Chiappinelli) Racano Jr. He was a graduate of Daniel Hand High School's Class of 1989 and worked as a driver for Brink's Armor Car. Carl enjoyed fishing, golfing and a good steak. He was especially known for being supportive to his family and friend's games and events. In addition to his parents of Mooresville, Carl is survived by his siblings, Joseph "Joey" Racano and his children, Nico and Anthony, of Palm Coast, Fla., Thomas "Tommy" Racano and his wife, Julie, and their children, Bella and Tori, of Matthews, Nicholas "Nick" Racano and his daughter, Alyssa, of Mooresville, Jennifer "Jen" Drum and her husband, Matthew, and their son, Toby, of Newton. He also leaves countless friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carl's name may be made to the Gordon House Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.