Racano, Marie Scordo

April 14, 1927 - August 9, 2020 Marie Scordo Racano, 93, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Marie was born April 14, 1927, in Bridgeport, Conn., to the late Guiseppi and Filomena Scordo. Marie moved to North Carolina from Connecticut in 2008. She spent her free time as a member of the Columbiettes, was an avid bowler, spent time crocheting blankets and always enjoyed being with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Racano was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Carlo Racano Sr.; and a son, Peter Racano. Mrs. Racano is survived by a son, Carl Racano Jr. (Rose); grandchildren, Carl Racano III, Joseph Racano, Thomas Racano (Julie), Nicholas Racano, Jennifer Drum (Matthew), Paul Racano and Sarah Greene (Nathaniel); and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, with Father Mark Lawlor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville ww.cavin-cook.com
