Ramsey, Sadie Louise Cowan

Mrs. Sadie Louise Cowan Ramsey, 88, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Troutman. Cyburn Bigham Mortuary is serving the Ramsey family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Ramsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

