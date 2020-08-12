Rice, Joan Nicole "Nic"

August 3, 1985 - August 6, 2020 "Nic" Rice, 35, formally of Kingsport Tenn., passed away at home in Iron Station, Thursday morning Aug. 6, 2020. Nic was born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1985. She graduated from Mooresville Senior High in 2004. There she won 1st place for her art work on the County level, and went on to win 2nd place at the State level. Her art talent included several different types of medium. She learned to hunt and fish at a very early age. She took down her first deer at the age of 9. She was happiest when she had a line in the water. She loved wholeheartedly, she always saw the best in people, and always tried to make you laugh or smile. Her Real True loves was her niece and nephew. Nic loved drawing, doing tattoos, all types of music, binge watching shows, fishing, family and friends. She loved pets, especially dogs. Nic was a big kid at heart and always had an infectious smile. She left her mark on the world and everyone she met. Nic is survived by her fur baby, Stella Rice, 7 months old; her mother, Angela Stills and stepfather, Chris Stills of Catawba; father, Chris Rice of Monroe; brother, Christopher Rice (Stephanie) of Boiling Springs, S.C.; stepsister, Elyssa Stills of Statesville; maternal grandmother, Joan M. Price of Iron Station; maternal grandfather, John B. Weck (Gloria) of Nicholson, Ga.; paternal grandfather, James R. Rice of Marshville; great-aunts, Sandra Weck, Susan Jackson (Mike), Betty Hrinko (Mike), Della Hopkins; and great-uncle, Eddie Montgomery (Wanda) all from Georgia; uncle, Michael Price (Lora), of Huntersville; uncles, Scott Price (Missy) of Gastonia; Kelly Price Day of Center, N.Y.; Daniel Rice (Dianne) of Concord; Jimmy Rice of Morven; aunt, Cathy Mullis of Newton; cousins, Jessica Rice Simpson, Jamie Lynn Rice, Alisha Rice Brown, James (Nick) Rice, Danielle Mullis, Mason Price, Maddox Price and Jeremiah Labrake; niece, Jillian A. Rice; nephew, Everette W. Rice; and countless friends. Nic was preceded in death by her fur baby, Snickers; grandfather, Phillip C Price; great-grandmother, Mini Alice Weck; great-grandfather, John W. Weck; and grandmother, Evelyn G. Rice. Nic will be greatly missed and our hearts will never be the same. We Love you Nic! A Celebration of Nic's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home, 118 S. Carolina Ave., in Maiden. (828-428-2136) Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Goodin-Drum Funeral Home. E.F. Drum Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Rice family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.