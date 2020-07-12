Roberson, Jamie Myrtle Hatcher

March 30, 1923 - July 9, 2020 Mrs. Jamie Myrtle Hatcher Roberson, 97, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Mooresville. She was born March 30, 1923, in Patrick County, Va., to the late John William and Myrtle Turner Hatcher. Mrs. Roberson was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, C.B. Roberson; son-in-law, Bruce Burnette; sister, Rachel Hatcher Jones; and two brothers, Turner David Hatcher and John Fred Hatcher. A graduate of Radford University, Mrs. Roberson was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in Patrick and Surry counties and Mount Airy city schools. Mrs. Roberson was a member of Rockford Street United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She is survived by daughter, Karen Roberson Burnette, of Mooresville; two granddaughters, Amy Katherine Burnette, of Raleigh, and Sarah Elizabeth Burnette, of Mooresville; niece, Darlene Hutchins, of Lewisville; great-nieces, Kristin Hutchins, of Lewisville, and Lindsay Hutchins, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, William Hatcher, of Winston-Salem; sisters-in-law, Alese Hill, of Johnson City, Tenn., Betty Mae West of Stuart, Va., and Joann Wood of Martinsville, Va. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Rockford Street United Methodist Church with the Revs. Phillip Adams and Harry Sherrill officiating. Interment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockford Street United Methodist Church, c/o Anne Wall, 408 Fulton Ave., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Moody Funeral Home www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.