Rose, Joel Brent "J.B."

Joel Brent "JB" Rose, 63, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at The VFW in Fort Mill, 1442 Harris St., Fort Mill, SC 29715, Sept. 6, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory. Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
