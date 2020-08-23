Rose, Joel Brent "J.B."

May 20, 1957 - August 19, 2020 Joel Brent "J.B." Rose, 63, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was born May 20, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late Wilford and Margaret Dyson Rose. Joel was retired from Duke Energy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; he was a proud "Pawpaw." He enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Culjan Rose; and brother, Steve Rose. He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Rose, Megan Rose Boone (Andrew); brother, Danny Rose; granddaughters, Ava Grace Rose and Sofie Belle Rose; and the mother of his children, Donnia Rose. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Mill. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.