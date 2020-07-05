Sherry, Victoria Rose

September 20, 1960 - June 20, 2020 Our dear friend Victoria Rose Sherry of China Grove, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born Sept. 20, 1960, in Olean, N.Y., she was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Dhesi of Olean; her father, Kenneth Sherry of Portville, N.Y.; and her beloved sister, Deloween Sherry of Olean. She is survived by sister, Rita Dhesi of Elk Grove, Calif.; her sister, Lynn Sherry of Texas; and extended family in Olean, Bradford, Pa., and Montreal, Canada. Victoria lived in many places throughout her life from New York to California to Canada and North Carolina, and she made friends that became as close as family in each place. She was light, laughter, joy and comfort. She will be tremendously missed. She was a fearless rebel who refused to live life on anyone's terms but hers. We loved her and cared for her. In the end, the pain of life physically, emotionally, and mentally became overwhelming. She intentionally pushed away family and friends that loved her, believing that distance in the short-term would make absence and grief in the long-term easier to bear. She was wrong. She left us by her own hand, at her own chosen time, which frankly pisses us off and breaks our heart, but is uniquely her, as she refused to live in any way that was counter to her limits. Whether she was in your life for a short time, or a long time, we hope you remember the marks of friendship and kindness she left behind. For anyone so inclined, please donate in her honor to any of the following: Suicide Prevention Lifeline; A.S.P.C.A.; local Humane Society; or to the U.S. Pain Foundation. Lyerly Funeral Home 523 S Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144
