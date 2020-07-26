Spicer, Richard Kemp "Spike"

August 5, 2020 - July 20, 2020 Richard Kemp "Spike" Spicer, 70, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home with his loving wife of 38 years, Marilyn, at his side. Rick was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Baltimore, Md. Rick was passionately devoted to his family as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Whether he was boating on the lake, fishing, enjoying travel adventures, celebrating birthdays, or hosting holiday gatherings, he was always happiest in the company of family and friends. Rick was selfless in his dedication to a life of service to his country and community, becoming an Eagle Scout in his early life. Retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1996 as a lieutenant colonel, he served for 24 years in some of the most challenging worldwide special operations assignments and projects. He was a command pilot with over 4500 flying hours in T-38, OV-10, and C-130 Combat Talon aircraft. Following his active duty service, he worked for McDonald-Douglass and then Boeing Company for 17 years, managing DOD-related projects in St. Louis, Mo., and Philadelphia, Pa. He retired with Marilyn for the final time in 2013 to their "Spicer's Landing" lake house in Mooresville. Rick's education included a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Arts degree in Management from Webster University. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Abram Spicer and Virginia Kemp (Lehman) Spicer; and a sister, Vickie Spicer. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Mitchell); his eldest son, Richard Spicer and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Ellie and Matthew from Columbia, S.C.; their daughter, Stephanie French and husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Penelope and Fiona from Statesville; their son, Max Spicer and wife, Jenna, from Glen Ellyn, Ill.; his brother, John Spicer from Mooresville; his sister, Anita Spicer-Lane from Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. Rick was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. His professional memberships included the Air Force Association, Military Officers Association of America, and other service-related organizations. He was a supporter and advocate of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. A memorial service and internment at Salisbury National Cemetery will be announced by the family at a later date. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.