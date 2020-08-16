You have permission to edit this article.
Sullivan, Raymond
Sullivan, Raymond

October 12, 1942 - August 11, 2020 Mr. Raymond James Sullivan, 77, of Mooresville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was a purchaser in the technology industry and served in the U.S. Air Force. There will be no local services and he will be buried in the Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the D.A.V. Chapter #68, C/O Ken Marsh, 132 Bramblewood Dr. Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be sent to the family, www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

Sullivan, Raymond

