Thomas, Colily Virginia Torrence

Mrs. Colily Virginia Torrence Thomas, 96, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m., at the Christian Aide Society Cemetery, Davidson. A visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at the funeral home from 12 to 5 p.m. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home
