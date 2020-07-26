Turman, Avis Nichols

September 21, 1932 - July 23, 2020 Avis Nichols Turman, 87, of Mooresville, left this earth for her Heavenly home Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Wilkes County, to the late Finley Gibson and Zona May Nichols. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse; Proverbs 3:5&6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding but in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path." Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and serving her church, Laura Memorial Church of God. She was a loyal long-time employee of General Times retiring after 33 years of service at 70 years old. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby James Turman; sons, Danny Overcash and Craig Turman; and brother, Harold Nichols. She is survived by her children, Linda Estes, Brenda Mack (Chris), Sharon Washam (Jerry), Barbara Wood (Stephen), Robert Turman (Nancy), Jeffrey Turman (Renee); 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Out of an abundance of caution for our family and yours a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
