Vandivier, Mark C.

September 9, 1948 - August 24, 2020 Mark C. Vandivier, 73, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Mark was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Fairborn, Ohio, to the late Guy and Muriel Vandivier. He was a 1964 graduate from Greenville High School in Greenville, Ohio, served four years in the Army and received his Bachelor's degree in 1971, from Bowling Green State University. Mark was a CPA/Accountant. His career included Director of Finance at Riverside Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, and an accountant at Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio, and Lawrence Hospital, Mooresville. He retired from Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville. He was an active member in both the Mooresville and Lake Norman chapters of Civitan International. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Karen (Fries) Vandivier; son, and daughter-in-law, Brian and Laura Vandivier; precious granddaughter, Alexandrea Vandivier; siblings, Gerri Moore, Karla Vandivier and Tom Vandivier; sisters-in-law, Kay (Fries) Hostetler, Patricia (Fries) Montgomery; and brother-in-law, Steve Fries. The Family would like to express their gratitude to Gracious Living Adult Day & Health Care Center for their assistance in caring for Mark.At this time, no services have been planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation Gracious Living ADHCC, 16630 Northcross D., Suite A, Huntersville, NC 28078; or Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
