Warlick, Joy Maxine Sloop

March 20, 1933 - June 30, 2020 Joy Maxine Sloop Warlick, 87, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a long illness. Joy was born in Mecklenburg County, March 20, 1933, to the late Hiram Sloop and the late Onia Ervin Sloop. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank P. Warlick; sister, Patricia S. Pender; brother, Jack W. Sloop; and baby daughter, Joy Elaine Sherrill, who died at birth. Joy had many talents and interests. She was an excellent seamstress and worked in retail, including having a dress shop of her own. She also was owner/operator of Lake Norman Canvas. For a time, she worked as a CNA and held jobs at IBM and General Micro Circuits in Mooresville. Her favorite things included country music, dancing, and cooking. She loved her family and friends dearly, and whenever she had the chance, everyone was invited over so she could combine all of those favorite things into a fun gathering. Surviving are daughter, Linda S. Parker (David) of Catawba; son, Roger Sherrill (Katy) of Matthews; five grandsons, Barry W. Sims (Candice) of Mooresville, Steven Sims of Cornelius, Russ Caldwell of Nashville, Tenn., Brian Sherrill (Deanna) of Waxhaw, and Kyle Sherrill of Charlotte; 10 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Much appreciation to Accordius Health Mooresville and Carolina Caring Hospice Catawba County for their care over the last few years, and special appreciation to Dana Overcash, our Hospice volunteer, who for several years, was so giving of her time, love, and compassion to Joy and her family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations in Joy's memory may be made to www.alz.org to support Alzheimer's and Dementia research. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
