White, Peggy VanPelt

July 7, 1938 - July 23, 2020 On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Peggy VanPelt Mayhew White, 82, passed away peacefully in Leesburg, Fla. She was born in Mooresville, to the late William Bruce and Venner Lee James VanPelt. She spent much of her life living in the Mooresville area, was a member of Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, and retired from Harris Teeter after 30 years. To this day, countless Mooresville residents have shared fond memories of waiting in Miss Peggy's checkout line. Before and after retirement, she spent many years traveling the country by car and RV having visited 49 of the 50 States. After being a "snowbird" for years, she decided to park her RV permanently to reside in Wildwood, Fla. She had a passion for life! Entertaining friends, cooking large meals, on occasion-enjoying dessert first, square dancing with the Spinning Moors, and social dancing; she said it made and kept her happy and young. Until recently, she enjoyed going to the Villages or the Moose Lodge in Leesburg, where she was a member, to listen to music, play bingo, and dance with her friends. She is survived by four children, Vickie, Buster, and Chuck Mayhew and Kathy White Cavin (Lee); five grandchildren (one deceased); many great and great-great-grandchildren, all special to her. She had numerous special friends who were like sisters in North Carolina, Tennessee, New York and Florida. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m., in the Fieldstone Presbyterian Church parking lot. Condolences may be made to Baldwin Brothers - The Villages, who is handling her arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Fieldstone Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Baldwin Brothers - The Villages Wildwood, Fla.
