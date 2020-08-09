November 16, 1934 - August 6, 2020 Leonard Wiggins, 85, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, in Statesville. He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Iredell County, to the late Carl Bell "C.B." and Corrine Wilson Wiggins. Leonard retired from Parker Trucking, Inc., where he was a truck driver for over 25 years. He also enjoyed spending time with family, helping other people, carpentry, racing, and antique tractors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harrill Wiggins, Kenny Wiggins; grandson, Justin Parker; and brother-in-law, Don Belk. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Little Wiggins; children, Ranae Honeycutt (Bobby), Leonard W. Wiggins, Trena Parker Johnson (Charles Saunders), Jeff Parker (Tammy), Mark Parker; brother, Carl Wiggins Jr. (Mary Agnes); sister, Patty Belk; sisters-in-law, Karen Wiggins, Mildred Wiggins; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Byron Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.