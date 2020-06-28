Wilson, Ann Carole

Mrs. Ann Carole Wilson, 80, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., today (Sunday, June 28), at St. Enoch Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Mrs. Wilson was born April 12, 1940, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Carl Everette Beaver and Annie Reid Lowrance Beaver. She worked as a registered nurse at Lowrance Hospital and Genesis Nursing Home in Mooresville. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church. She loved to travel, sports, especially baseball and basketball, and shopping, and to deliver meals to folks in the area with Meals on Wheels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Mitchel Wilson; and two brothers, Richard Beaver and Harold Beaver. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Susan Lambert Hinson of the home; sons, Michael Wilson and wife, Kelly, of Kannpolis, and Dale Wilson and wife, Stacy, of China Grove; brother, Wallace Beaver and wife, Peggy; sisters-in-law, Pam Beaver and Sonja Beaver; four grandsons, Jesse Michael Wilson, Jacob Reid Wilson, William Ray Lambert, and Justin Dale Wilson; granddaughter, Anna Claire Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Layla Wilson and Noah Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081; Tender Hearted Home Care of Salisbury, 130 N. Arlington St. Suite H, Salisbury, NC 28144; or Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
