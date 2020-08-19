Wilson, Catherine M.

March 23, 1922 - August 14, 2020 Catherine Manus Wilson went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after 98 years of "a humble, content and godly life well lived," beyond what her family, friends, coworkers, and caregivers say they have known in anyone else. Amazing since her life began with so many obstacles. Though few knew, Catherine was born blind in one eye. When she was nine, her father was killed in a car accident leaving her devout mother with seven children to raise during the depression. So desperate were they at one point, Catherine's mom readied Catherine and her youngest brother to go to an orphanage, but, at the last minute, feeling God telling her He would provide, took them back home. Knowing that story and experiencing the many ways God's promise came true over the years, translated into a life of total humility and trust in the Lord, with some of Catherine's last understandable words being, "I believe in every word of God." Catherine was born in Charlotte to Beedie Louise Eason Manus and Vernon Manus. During World War II, Catherine was involved in the war effort in Charleston, S.C., as an overseas operator connecting service men to their families back home. She met and later married Lewis Wilson and settled in Davidson, where Catherine worked for and eventually retired from Davidson College. In addition to being dedicated to her beloved, Davidson United Methodist Church, her sons' 4 H activities, she was well known in her community for being gracious, respecting of everyone no matter race or creed. Catherine is survived by her two children, Steven of Whittier and Barry (Debbie) of Travelers Rest, S.C.; two grandchildren, Lydia Wilson and Barry Jr. (Jen); four grandchildren, Catherine, Holden, Wyatt and Ella; family-via-love, Sherry Baldwin; as well as countless beloved nieces and nephews. It's impossible to describe the void the family will feel as we live on without our godly loving Catherine, but the legacy she leaves is one most families only dream of. We wish to express heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Charles Harpe, and to the caring staff at The Bridge, Heritage Hills and Four Seasons Hospice. Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private service but may hold another service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville; or Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home of Huntersville www.kepnerfh.com
