Wyatt, Johnnie Vernon

May 1, 1934 - June 21, 2020 Johnnie Vernon Wyatt, 86, of Troutman, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 1, 1934, in Yancey County, to the late Preston and Thelma Gouge Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Fredrickson & Central Motor Lines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Bentley Wyatt; and a brother, Jack Wyatt. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Arnold, Tamara Hutchens and husband, Gary; brothers, Donald Joe Wyatt, Clarence Wyatt, Jerry Wyatt; sisters, June Woody, Linda Angel, Lucky Dellinger; grandchildren, Laura Beth Pressley (Chad), Brandi Nicole Ballard (Aaron), Lisa Marie Dayton, Austin Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Aliana Dayton, Brayden Faith, Payton Grace, and Kasen Major Pressley, and Piper Frances Ballard. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
