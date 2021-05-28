On Memorial Day, reflect on those who have given 'last full measure'

We enter this weekend, as a nation, recognizing the Memorial Day holiday. The significance of the day is generally overlooked- honoring members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives in the line of duty- as Memorial Day has become the “official” start of Summer. In a way, this speaks to what has been achieved through those sacrifices- our ability to enjoy (the operative word) our freedom free of fear or threat of danger to our nation and our way of life.

At the same time, taking those sacrifices for granted overlooks the true cost of preserving our freedom. It has not been long since our wonderful national cemeteries with the burials of service members killed in Iraq, Afghanistan, a few other places around the globe. As those memories fade, the summer of 2021 presents America with a full plate of concerns as citizens of this exceptional nation.