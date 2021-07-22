ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
After a long history of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a Mooresville neighborhood wi…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 8-14. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said these individuals were arrested from April through June 2021, as part of the continuing efforts of the sheriff’s office to prevent the sale of illegal drugs in Iredell County. These individuals sold directly to or facilitated the sale of illegal drugs to undercover narcotics investigators, Campbell said.
A 16-year-old has been charged with a shooting someone three times.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 1-2. For more information regarding specific plots of …
One of my primary directives to the deputies, detention officers, and staff members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is to be citizen-fo…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Two employees of a storage business were charged with breaking into several units.
The Southern Comfort rescue! Rescue Ranch just rescued four beagle puppies from animal control who were found on the side of the road. Please meet Grits, Gumbo, Puddin and Dumplin.
A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a Denver man on drug charges.