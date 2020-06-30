Related to this story
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Friday on East Plaza Drive.
Will you get more COVID-19 relief funds anytime soon?
There's more to the story than just the additional time to file and pay.
The Parks and Recreation Department has announced the opening of the Splash Pad at Hope Park this Saturday, June 27, and wants to encourage re…
With law enforcement and race relations in the national spotlight, diversity in law enforcement is an important issue. Some leaders in local l…
Iredell County saw a slight increase in coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, climbing to 567 total. There are 317 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 227 who are isolated at home. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized and nine have died, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
Bojangles #437, 1612 East Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has termed the death of a Harmony man a homicide.
Having always loved design, Stephanie Hathaway’s dream to own her own business has become a reality.
NEW YORK (AP) — You’d think trying to produce the 2020 BET Awards during the coronavirus pandemic would be filled with restrictions, but instead, show producers took another approach: We’re not limited to a single stage, so sky’s the limit and let your creative minds run free.