WATERFRONT CONDO! Come see this lovely home with Lake Norman access and amazing location. Move in ready. Desirable Windward community! Remodeled with new carpet, new LVP flooring, new paint, new bath vanities, new tub surround tile, new light fixtures, smooth ceilings!!! Spacious living area/kitchen with views of Lake Norman. Sit on your covered balcony and enjoy the views of Lake Norman. Walk to Hello Sailor, Holiday Harbor, other restaurants, brewery, bar, such a convenient location!!!