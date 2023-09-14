WATER VIEW!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Waterfront Condo with Spectacular View Of Lake & Pool! Granite Counter Tops, Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stays! Laminate Floors Throughout , Cozy Living Room with Fireplace , Nice Size Deck to enjoy the view!
2 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $2,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome Home! Gorgeous, Waterfront, Custom, Full Brick Home on the shores of Lake Norman in sought after, The Peninsula! Breathtaking views of…
BETTER THAN NEW! Experience the ultimate luxury in this stunning home designed for entertainment! The main floor features a guest suite, famil…
Fabulously appointed and recently updated Lake Norman home with panoramic views. Private, yet convenient to everything. Wall of windows and do…
Spacious home in fabulous community w views of Lake Norman! Full unfin walk out basement is rough plumbed. Stunning interior w many recent upg…
Charming ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors on the main and half basement. Home features upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, fo…