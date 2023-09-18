2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Less than a Mile from picturesque downtown Davidson with restaurants, shopping, the lake, parks & Davidson College nearby. This well-maintained condo offers a functional floorplan & tall ceilings. Each bedroom has its ow ensuite bathroom, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. The main level entry has a coat closet, a good-sized Living Room with neutral paint, a ceiling fan & fireplace with built-in cabinetry for your TV or storage. Onward into your Kitchen/Dining combo with stainless appliances, an eat-up bar w/ solid surface countertops, laundry/pantry closet & half bath. There's plenty of parking with spaces on Shearer St & in the private parking lot. Exterior maintenance, water, sewer & trash are included in HOA dues & taxes. A home warranty is being offered if the buyer wants it. Enjoy low-maintenance living being surrounded by nature with easy access to sidewalks & trails for everything you need plus a Fantastic Location just 20 miles from Charlotte Airport.