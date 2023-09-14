This Charming Three Bedroom plus Bonus features classic details such as Wainscoting, Crown Molding, and Tray Ceilings, as well as New Wood Plank flooring on the main level, and New Carpeting on stairs/upper level. Beautiful Formal Dining and Den off Bright, Two-Story Entry. Kitchen with views to Park-like Back Yard features a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area, and is open to the Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Three upper bedrooms, including a Large Bonus with its own bonus feature - a mini room for creative minds. Master Suite with tray ceiling and large Master Bath with Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, and Spacious Master Closet. Storage Shed behind back yard fence for your extras. Pets conditional upon owner approval. Small dogs only.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,250
