Like NEW 2-story Townhome located near UNCC in Galloway Park is available from 9/1! The 1st floor includes a kitchen, family room, half bath, and 2-car front-entry garage. The 2nd floor features a Master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, and laundry. The home boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. Situated in a highly desirable location, Walk to restaurants and shopping, close to University, TIAA-CREF, uptown! New light rail!. Water, gas, and electricity are tenant's responsibilities, while HOA fees will be covered by the owner. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the rent. Every tenant above 18 years will require a credit/background check, proof of funds, and an application fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,295
