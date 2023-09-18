Welcome home!!!! Step out of the sun or rain on to a covered front patio and open the door to your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a garden tub in primary bathroom, Livingroom with vaulted ceiling, cozy eating area and a nice kitchen. This very desirable ranch style home has a gorgeous front yard with many floral plants and fruit trees in the back yard. Decorate your large covered back patio to maximize your enjoyment of seasonal BBQs or all year round. Start your own garden in addition to the already existing one if you're into gardening. Definitely a must-see home under 300K. Property will be cleaned out before closing. Owner is related to listing agent. Please call showing service for showings.